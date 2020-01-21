advertisement

Jammu & Kashmir made a great recovery after winning the first inning and taking a four-goal victory over Odisha on Tuesday on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Group “C” match here.

Odisha continued his second inning at 136 for seven and was only able to add 30 runs when Umar Nazir opened the last three gates – Rajesh Mohanty, Suryakant Pradhan and Rajesh Dhuper.

After a win of 204, J&K opening players Suryansh Raina (69) and Shubam Pundir (45) added 79 runs for the third wicket to create the platform for an easy win.

Abdul Samad with a knock-out of 30 and first inning bowling hero Aquib Nabi (26) also to the side of the finish line.

For the home team, Basant Mohanty shot his heart out and opened four gates in the second innings, but couldn’t stop J & K from rushing home.

In Delhi, Services celebrated an exciting win with just one wicket against Haryana, despite being shot down for 97 minutes in the first innings.

Short scores

Odisha 161 with 64.3 overs (Shubhranshu Senapati 42; Aquib Nabi 5/39) and 166 with 67.3 overs (Shantanu Mishra 26; Anurag Sarangi 26; Umar Nazir 5/72; Auqib Nabi 2/40) lost to J & K 124 all in 45 overs (Shubham Khajuria 40; Basant Mohanty 4/42) and 205 for 6 in 65.3 overs (Suryansh Raina 69, SS Pundir 45, Abdul Samad 30 not out; DB Pradhan 4/48) from four gates , J&K: 6 points, Odisha: 0.

In Ranchi: Uttarakhand 227 all in 53.2 overs (Saurabh Rawat 66, Tanmay Srivastava 49; Ajay Yadav 6/55, Ashish Kumar 4/52) and 273 all in 72.2 overs (Saurabh Rawat 110; Ashish Kumar 5/61 , Shahbaz Nadeem 3/67) against Jharkhand 298 in 87 overs (Kumar Deobrat 85, K Suraj 57; Mayank Mishra 5/100) and 76 for 1 in 21 overs (Kumar Deobrat 33).

In Guwahati: Maharashtra 175 in 43.4 overs (Ankit Bawane 75, SS Bachhav 40; Arup Das 4/66, Ranjeet Mali 4/55) and 365 in 111.3 overs (JS Pande 130, VV More 57, SS Bachhav 51 not out; Ranjeet Mali 5/123) against Assam 244 all out in 78.1 overs (Rishav Das 94; SS Bachhav 4/44) and 12 without loss in 6 overs.

In Delhi: Haryana 176 and 133 lost to Services 97 at 24.5 overs and 215 at 9 at 61.1 overs (G Rahul Singh 115; AK Hooda 3/60, Harshal Patel 3/69). Achievements: 6 points, Haryana: 0.

