Goa defiantly showed his best side, as the Ranji Trophy Plate group’s clash with Chandigarh ended on Wednesday with a tie against Sumiran Amonkar and Amulya Pandrekar.

After 242 runs with eight gates in hand in his second essay, the overnight duo of Amonkar and Pandrekar showed fine resistance in a 113-year partnership.

Amonkar made a 290-ball 64, while Pandrekar got off with an 183-ball 60 just before tea when the duo practically saw through the first two sessions to thwart Chandigarh’s offer by six points.

RANJI TROPHY AROUND 6 DAYS 4 HIGHLIGHTS

In the last session, skippers Amit Verma (9) and Amonkar got out after only seven runs, but Snehal Kauthankar (30, not out) and Suyash Prabhudessai (seven of 60 balls) put up another stubborn resistance when Chandigarh had to settle for three lead points based on his first innings.

With one point from the match, Goa slipped to second place, three points behind Puducherry. Chandigarh remained in third place with 26 points from six games.

In another game at Sovima, Rongsen’s Jonathan hit 200 when Nagaland got away with a tie against Bihar, who was three points clear of the first innings.

Short scores

In Povorim: Goa 251 and 253/6 of 118 overs (Sumiran Amonkar 64, Amulya Pandrekar 60, Smit Patel 40) declared against Chandigarh 580/7. Match drawn.

Points: Chandigarh 3, Goa 1.

In Sovima: Nagaland 166 and 444/4 from 91.5 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 200 not out, Shrikant Mundhe 94) against Bihar 509/7. Match drawn.

Points: Bihar 3, Nagaland 1.

