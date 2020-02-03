advertisement

Kerala’s dark Ranji Trophy campaign is coming to an end. The men of Jalaj Saxena are in second place in their last game in front of the defending champion Vidarbha, who starts here on Tuesday.

It only has nine points from seven games, one more than Madhya Pradesh. Hyderabad, with six points, is at the end. Two teams – from the 18 groups A and B together – with the fewest points will relegate to Group C next season. Kerala, Hyderabad and Madhya Pradesh are all rather precarious.

Madhya Pradesh has two games in hand, while for the others this round is the last of the season. Kerala simply cannot afford to be sloppy

So that Kerala can make a match out of it, his batsmen have to make an effort. Only Salman Nizar has shown an appearance of consistency.

The absence of Sanju Samson, who is on national duty in New Zealand, compounded the team’s problems. With Seamer Sandeep Warrier also injured in New Zealand (with India A Squad) and Basil Thampi, bowling is exhausted too.

Vidarbha didn’t have a great season either. The reigning champion only managed two wins and is in eighth place in the table. But with a match in hand, it could still hope to get one of the top five spots and qualify for the quarter-finals.

