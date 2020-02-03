advertisement

Desperate Delhi is returning home looking for a win against a top-class Gujarat, and is still chasing a spot in the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy Cricket.

Gujarat (26 points from six games) was in second place behind Andhra (27) on the eve of this key fight. Delhi (17 points from six games) is in ninth place and must absolutely win in the penultimate fight of these teams in the league.

Delhi won both home games. However, what hurt the host is the addition of just five points from four engagements in outstations.

Gujarat, who has won in the last two games, could deliver a handful of them to Delhi without an injured Ishant Sharma and utility man Lalit Yadav.

Even without Parthiv Patel, who only scored 159 runs in eight matches in five matches, Gujarat looks impressive given the form of Bhargav Merai (399 runs from 10 innings) and Priyank Panchal (344 from nine). In addition, Manpreet Juneja (268) and Samit Gohel (256) did their work.

Among the bowlers, Roosh Kalaria (24 gates), Chintan Gaja (22) and Arzan Nagwaswalla (20), a medium tempo for the left arm, won four out of six games in Gujarat. This week, the trio could once again make the difference in fast bowling conditions.

Delhi also expects Simarjeet Singh (21 gates), comeback link Kulwant Khejrolia and young all-rounder Kunwar Bidhuri (7) to do maximum damage.

Delhi relies too much on Nitish Rana (467 runs), Skipper Dhruv Shorey (276) and Kunal Chandela (273). If there are no more batsmen, Delhi cannot achieve the much needed victory.

“I expect at least two batsmen from Delhi to play long in the top division,” said coach P.P. Bhaskar, and continued, “We are striving for a win.” We cannot get ahead unless we give our bowlers enough runs to take out the opponent twice. The boys really want to win the last two games. We hope for the best. “

Group A: Delhi vs Gujarat (New Delhi); Punjab v. Andhra (Patiala); Rajasthan v Bengal (Jaipur); Vidarbha vs. Kerala (Nagpur).

Group B: Baroda vs. Tamil Nadu (Vadodara); Karnataka v Madhya Pradesh (Shimoga); Railways against Himachal (New Delhi); Saurashtra v Mumbai (Rajkot).

Group C: Haryana vs. Assam (Lahli); Jharkhand vs. Chhattisgarh (Jamshedpur); Maharashtra v Odisha (Pune); Tripura against Jammu and Kashmir (Agartala); Uttarakhand vs. Services (Dehradun).

Plate: Arunachal Pradesh v Bihar (Patna); Chandigarh v Mizoram (Chandigarh); Manipur against Pondicherry (Kolkata); Meghalaya vs. Sikkim (Mangaldoi); Nagaland vs. Goa (Dimapur).

