The Delhi Ranji squad, who ended up in Kolkata for their away game against Bengal, was controversial after the little-known fast bowler Ankit Beniwal was added as an additional member, accused of intervening in selection matters against incumbent President Rakesh Bansal to have.

Incidentally, Bansal is the younger brother of depraved former BCCI vice president Sneh Bansal, who was removed from the DDCA because he had drawn the association’s funds.

Both coach Bhaskar Pillay and skipper Dhruv Shorey skipped the selection interview, according to senior DDCA officials and sources near the selection committee, because they did not want to participate in the selection.

“Usually Delhi selects 15 players along with two networkers who are on the list of likely players. We have ranji pacers like Vikas Tokas and Pranshu Vijayaran who could have traveled with the team. Instead, a bowler named Ankit Beniwal, who rarely reaches 110 km / h (70 mph), was sent as a net bowler for the game in Bengal, ”said a senior DDCA official.

When asked at whose instigation the player named Beniwal, who doesn’t have enough gates in DDCA league cricket, comes in as a net thrower, the official said, “The Bansal brothers (Sneh and Rakesh) forced Beniwal onto selectors. Oddly enough However, chairman Bantoo Singh had no objection to such an outrageous move, and in fact they wanted Beniwal to join the 15 squad, which would qualify him for BCCI play fees. ”

Several calls to the two Bansal brothers remained unanswered.

The Delhi squad for the Bengali game shows the return of left-wing sailor Pawan Suyal, who sustained a groin injury during the game in Hyderabad.

“It was astounding that two selectors were against Suyal’s admission despite being declared fit by the Physio. It required a call from a current Indian player and a Delhi star to chat with an official and ask the selectors to involve Suyal . “

In another strange move, the all-rounder Lalit Yadav, who is an integral part of the Ranji team and also received his first IPL contract for major goals, was relegated to the U-23 national team to get back in shape Himmat Singh in squad.

“The chairman of Selectors Bantoo wanted to include leg spinner Tejas Barokha in every ranji game, but was unsuccessful. Knowing that Eden Gardens will be a sailor-friendly wicket, why Lalit, who can also be a bat, has relegated instead of Tejas (when the left spinner Vikas Mishra is in the squad) is incomprehensible, “said the official who was inaugurated Selection Committee chaired by Bantoo.

