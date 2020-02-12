advertisement

The Ranji Trophy is nearing the end of business and the race to the quarter-finals is getting hotter. The ninth and final round begins on Wednesday when Punjab takes on Bengal at Dhruve Pandove Stadium in Patiala.

Bengal is currently fourth (26 points) in the combination of Elite A and B, with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Karnataka trying to sneak past. Saurashtra and Gujarat have already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Manoj Tiwary (503 runs of 9 innings) was the linchpin around Bengal’s eyelash. Against Hyderabad, after Devang Gandhi’s 323, Tiwary was only the second batsman in Bengal to complete a first-class Triple 100 race in 1998-99. His innings allowed Bengal to score a bonus point and kept hopes of knockout alive. However, he has fought for the form of the blow since then and will hope to dig deep here.

Bengal has momentum after Shahbaz Ahmed’s unlikely win with two slashes in his last game with his impressive, unbeaten 61st goal against Rajasthan.

There were also valuable contributions from Abhishek Raman and Shreevats Goswami at various stages, but Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran has failed to achieve a consistent set of results. A fight with the bat is exactly what Bengal needs at the moment against a Punjab team (24 points) – No. 6 in Elite, Cross Pool – who passed Andhra in the same round in the preliminary round.

Anmol Malhotra was fluent in 51 to get Punjab across the line. The efforts of Siddarth Kaul – who scored a hat trick – were skilfully supported by Mayank Markande and Vinay Choudhary on a pitch that covered up to 24 gates on the first day alone. most of a day in a ranji match in the past four seasons.

It will be interesting to see how the field behaves and how the side that wins the throw decides. Lately more than 24 gates (28) have only fallen twice in one day – 2011/12 and 2012/13.

Bengal will leave the spin load with Ahmed behind, while promising Akash Deep (20 gates), Bengal’s leading wicket taker, Mukesh Kumar and Nilkantha Das will likely lead the pace department against a shapely Punjab blow, by Skipper Mandeep Singh is led. Punjab batsman Gurkeerat Singh Mann had to pause due to a knee injury while leg spinner Mayank Markande has flu and is unavailable in the game.

