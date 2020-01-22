advertisement

B. Aparajith will lead Tamil Nadu in his last two league games against Baroda and Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy. Both are away, Tamil Nadu meets Baroda on February 4 and Saurashtra on February 12.

In the meantime, state selectors have hired Paceman K. Vignesh for spin ace R. Ashwin, who is currently preparing for the test series in New Zealand. And Abhishek Tanwar, the all-rounder at bowling speed, competes for batsman Pradosh Ranjan Paul.

Read: Sai Kishore, Ashwin turns TN to win innings

advertisement

M. Vijay has not yet recovered from an ankle injury while Washington Sundar will play in the Twenty20 series in New Zealand. Vijay Shankar is participating in four-day games in New Zealand and cannot be selected.

squad: Baba Aparajith (captain), Abhinav Mukund (vice captain), Dinesh Karthik, L. Suryaprakash, M. Kaushik Gandhi, Baba Indrajith, N. Jagadeesan (WK), R. Sai Kishore, M. Siddharth, T. Natarajan, M. Siddharth Mohammed, S. Abhishek Tanwar, V. Ganga Sridhar Raju, K. Mukunth and K. Vignesh.

advertisement