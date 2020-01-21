advertisement

Ganesh Satish remained in great shape, scoring his 14th century and third goal of the season to help Vidarbha score 347 points ahead of Delhi in his Ranji Trophy game on Feroz Shah Kotla’s floor.

In the first innings, Vidarbha launched a calculated attack on the attack without Ishant Sharma in Delhi and announced with 330 for three.

When Delhi began the chase in the fading light, the light meter showed a reading of less than 3.9, forcing Vidarbha to either put his spinners into service or to stop the game immediately. As a result of two spin-overs, the Delhi openers remained unscathed at 10 at 10.

Since 337 runs more are needed to win on Wednesday, Delhi has to deal with most of the first training session with fresh Vidarbha pacemakers.

Then, depending on the number of gates, it has to decide whether to take a risk and pursue the goal or play it safe.

Vidarbha has every reason to be optimistic about getting six points. In addition, after Ishant suffered a ligament tear on his right ankle on Monday, Vidarbha had to take one wicket less to win.

Tuesday’s trial started 45 minutes late due to poor light. After that, Vidarbha was one of the runs in which all five batsmen touched the 40-run mark.

Skipper Faiz Fazal and S. R. Ramaswamy contested every early breakthrough in Delhi. After Fazal missed half a century after a stormy 43, Ramaswamy made a whopping 57, veteran Wasim Jaffer looked good with his controlled knock of 40. It was Jaffer’s dismissal at 182, which was the best phase for Vidarbha of the day.

Ganesh Satish (100 out out, 92b, 11×4, 2×6) and Akshay Wadkar (70 not out, 82b, 7×4) accelerated the run rate and increased unfinished 148 runs for the fourth wicket in 23.3 after an exhausting and deflated attack in Delhi.

The explanation came at the time when Ganesh Satish ended his third century this season, scoring 237 goals against Andhra and 145 goals against Punjab.

