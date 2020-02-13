Even when officials from the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP) claimed that J Arun Kumar had resigned as the team’s head coach for “health reasons”, the experienced coach made it clear that he had resigned from some of the officials because of “too much interference”.

When Arun Kumar spoke to Sportstar on Thursday, he found that the GAP officials often made changes to the team without consulting him.

“It was demoralizing for the entire team. I have told them repeatedly not to interfere in team matters, but even then it did happen,” said Kumar.

The coach, who took command this season, decided to quit following the team’s defeat against Chandigarh a few weeks ago. The team has some of the big names like R Vinay Kumar, KB Arun Karthik and Paras Dogra, but even then some last-minute changes were made in the team.

READ: J. Arun Kumar steps down as Puducherry trainer

However, Kumar stated that changes were made to the page without informing him.

“I didn’t know that four to five players were changed. As head coach, I had no idea. That’s not fair,” said the experienced coach.

“The locker room was heated. Even the guys in my room were in the hotel. So it was tough.”

He also used social media to clarify that he was “absolutely fine” and that the decision to quit had nothing to do with his health.

“If the boys are dropped, what’s the use of me being there and training the team? The boys weren’t trusted enough. They weren’t respected enough,” he revealed.

Under Kumar’s guidance, the domestic giant Karnataka won two successive domestic triplets – Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Irani Cup – for two years in a row in 2013/14 and 2014/15. And the 45-year-old coach said that the officials only intervened during the Ranji trophy.

“I tried to protect my boys. It was a very difficult period. I told the officials to leave the team alone, but that didn’t happen. I tried to strengthen the confidence of the players and that Officials have lowered their morale. ” It was a very difficult phase of my career, “said Kumar.

With chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals – the team has 41 points from eight games in the Plate Group – CS Suresh Kumar has taken over Puducherry.

The team is currently playing in their last home game against Nagaland and a win here could take them to the next level.

Meanwhile, GAP officials dismissed Kumar’s allegations, claiming that the trainer quit for “health reasons.”

“He told us that he was not well and that he was unable to continue,” said one of the top officials.

However, he admitted that some of the GAP officials were not happy with Kumar as the team lost to teams like Goa and Chandigarh.

“The team was unable to deliver in these two games and the entire striking division collapsed. There was no trust in the team and as a coach he had to be accountable,” said the referee.

“He didn’t hold up well and often went home for treatment. It became a problem for the team in the middle of the season,” the referee said.