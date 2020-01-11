advertisement

K. V. Sasikanth returned on Saturday, on the first day of the four-day Ranji Trophy elite group game at CSR Sarma College Ground with his fourth five-wicket move of the season (five for 60), and helped Andhra concede 225 to Hyderabad.

In response, Andhra was 13 without defeat at the end of the game.

Hanuma Vihari’s decision to place the opponent in a field that was damp most of the day and helped the pacemakers paid off when Hyderabad, after the seasoned openers – captain Tanmay Agarwal and P. Akshath Reddy fought stubbornly 17 overs before Sasikanth saw a defensive strike from the latter hook into the cordon to get Andhra the first breakthrough.

Soon after, Sasikanth, the season’s leading wicket-taker, beat J. Mallikarjun, who played his second Ranji game, and Chama Milind, who was promoted in the batting order without scoring.

Hyderabad was 38 at three and clearly in trouble at 20, but a defiant Tanmay (33, 103b) and Jaweed Ali, who also played his second ranji game, completed 64 runs for the fourth wicket before Sasikanth’s first in the cup was cleaned 40th over.

Jaweed Ali misses a ton

Then, to the delight of the Hyderabad camp, Jaweed Ali (98, 161b, 16×4) rose to the occasion with a reasonable knock and was unlucky enough to miss a well-deserved hundred when he mistakenly inserted a hook-off pacer Ayyappa Bandaru for the catch in the depth.

For Hyderabad, the lower order wasn’t synonymous with the task today, and Jaweed Ali had to fight one-on-one, and he did it with a mix of elegance and broad traits.

Jaweed Ali of Hyderabad was fined 98. SPECIAL AGREEMENT

Because Himalay Agarwal (7), the strong wicket keeper batsman K. Sumanth (5) and the all-rounder T. Ravi Teja (14) quickly fell in a row.

For Andhra, it was left-wing Pacer Prithvi Raj Yarra who was about to wipe the tail with a three-gate train while the other Pacer P. Vijay Kumar selected a gate to ensure that Hyderabad was released for a humble one Score, even when the last man Yudhvir Singh hit a warlike, undefeated 31er (19b, 1×4, 3×6).

The results: Hyderabad – 1st innings: Tanmay Agarwal b Sasikanth 33, Akshath Reddy c Prashanth b Sasikanth 17, J. Mallikarjun c Bharath b Sasikanth 0, C.V. Milind lbw b Sasikanth 0, Jaweed Ali c Sasikanth b Ayyappa 98, Himalay Agarwal c Bharat b Sasikanth 7, K. Sumanth c Bharat b Prithvi Raj 5, T. Ravi Teja c Vihari b Prithvi Raj 14, Mehdi Hasan c Ayyappa b Prithvi Raj 5, Ravi Kiran c Prashanth b Vijay Kumar 4, Yudhvir Singh not out 31.

Extras: (b-4, nb-4, w-1, lb-2) 11.

Total: (All in 77.5 overs) 225.

Fall of the gates: 1-36, 2-36, 3-38, 4-102, 5-118, 6-129, 7-185, 9-191, 10-225.

Andhra bowling: Vijay Kumar 24.5-7-50-1, Ayyappa 18-2-64-1, Sasikanth 20-3-60-5, Prithvi Raj 15-1-45-3.

Andhra – 1st innings: C.R. Gnaneshwar Batting 4, D.B. Prashanth Kumar Eyelash 9.

Extras: 0

Total: (for no losses in 4 overs) 13.

Hyderabad Bowling: Ravi Kiran 2-1-4-0, Milind 2-0-9-0.

