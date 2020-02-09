advertisement

Mumbai has won the Ranji Trophy 41 times. To make it 42, it has to wait at least until next year.

Although there is still a round to play, it can be said with certainty that Mumbai will not make it to the quarter-finals this season. This is because Mumbai failed in his desperate attempt to force Saurashtra to win in Rajkot on Friday. Only on February 15th, when the games of the last round are over, would we know the final list of quarter-finalists.

Saurashtra and Gujarat have already taken another place in their last eight games.

advertisement

The five best teams from the 18 best teams that combine groups A and B reach the quarter-finals. In the final round, Gujarat leads the table with 29 points, followed by Saurashtra on 28. However, the race for the remaining three places is wide open. Andhra, currently in third place with 27 points, seems to be in the best position to secure one of these berths. Even if they lose their away game against Gujarat, they still have a chance.

Read also | MCA has to take the blame for Mumbai’s slide

Bengal (26 points), Karnataka (25) and Punjab (24) are better placed than some other teams. Uttar Pradesh (20), Tamil Nadu (19), defending champions Vidarbha (18) and Delhi (18) not only have to win their games but also have to achieve positive results from other games.

Unforgettable season for Kerala

Kerala, who have qualified for the knockout round in the last two seasons, are a team that could afford to watch the finals with total disinterest. It is nice Relegation to Group C next seasonAfter the last draw against Vidarbha in Nagpur, where the bad weather made it impossible to complete the first innings.

Another team will move from Groups A and B to Kerala. It could either be Hyderabad, which is last with six points, or Madhya Pradesh (11 points).

A team from Group C descends into the Plate Division. It will be either Uttarakhand (two points) or Tripura (six).

Two teams from the group will reach the quarter-finals. Jammu & Kashmir (39 points), Odisha (35), Services (33), Haryana (30) and Maharashtra (28) could afford to hope.

Only one team from the Plate Group will move into the quarter-finals. Goa (43 points), Puducherry (41) and Chandigarh (36) are the competitors. Indeed, it would be interesting to watch the final round of games in the preliminary round of India’s main domestic tournament starting on February 12th. Of the 18 group games, some are watched closely by cricket fans across the country.

Elite Groups A and B – Top 10 (Before Round 9 of Games)

1. Gujarat – 29 points (qualified)

2. Saurashtra – 28 points (qualified)

3. Andhra – 27 points

4. Bengal – 26 points

5.Karnataka – 25 points

6. Punjab – 24 points

7. Uttar Pradesh – 20 points

8. Tamil Nadu – 19 points

9. Vidarbha – 18 points

10. Delhi – 18 points.

Elite Group C (top five)

1. J&K – 39 points

2. Odisha – 35 points

3. Services – 33 points

4. Haryana – 30 points

5. Maharashtra – 28 points.

Record group (top five)

1. Goa – 43 points

2. Puducherry – 41 points

3. Chandigarh – 36 points

4. Meghalaya – 27 points

5. Bihar – 27 points.

advertisement