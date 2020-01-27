advertisement

For much of the day, the railroads that hosted the penultimate game of the season fought to gain a foothold against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy duel on Monday. The mood in the changing room and the performance in the field reflect the cloudy conditions.

The host was reduced from 98 overs to 98 for six when the game was canceled due to poor lighting on opening day. This condition, accompanied by a light drizzle and fog, wiped out the entire morning session.

Captain Arindam Ghosh was undefeated at 32 and Avinash Yadav at 29 and used 53 runs for the sixth wicket in a desperate battle against the Karnataka sailors who simply had to stick to the basics to reap the rewards.

Railway officials admitted that their batsmen were on the backfoot when they should have been playing forward to counter the low rebound. The surface of the Karnail Singh stadium has traditionally been a joy for batsmen. And regardless of whether the pitch was changed or not, it remained true to form with little support for the bowlers.

Karnataka-Pacer Abhimanyu Mithun took command when Ashish Sehrawat led a short, wide delivery to the keeper in the third round. Mrunal Devdhar and Saurabh Singh hung around and fended off the bowlers, but could not add much to the total. Mahesh Rawat, who played his first game, and Dinesh Mor, the youngster who replaced him behind the stumps, were both hit by the slight rebound of left-handed navigator Prateek Jain before Yadav joined his skipper by the remaining 24.5 Overs rub for the day.

“Honestly, this is no place for fast bowling, but I managed to land in the right areas and the ball started to move a bit. But there is not much support and it will only help the batsmen in the coming days. The ball will stay low and it will be important to keep a tight line here, ”said Jain, who collected four gates.

Since conditions are unlikely to improve in the coming days, Karnataka would desperately try to start the racket as soon as possible on the second day to get a result.

Short results: Railways 98/6 (A Ghosh 32; P Jain 4/14) against Karnataka. (TagsToTranslate) Ranji Trophy

