advertisement

M. Mohammed’s seven-gate move, followed by a solid, undefeated opening-gate partnership between Abhinav Mukund and L. Suryapprakash, helped Tamil Nadu, the initiative against Baroda, on the first day of his Ranji Trophy game at the Motibaug Cricket Ground here to take on Tuesday.

After TN won a decisive throw, Mohammed used the conditions to go through the Baroda lineup and bundle the home team for 174.

Abhinav (73 bating) and Suryapprakash (61 batting) then played some free flowing strokes – the two hit 26 boundaries between them – to bring TN to 135 with no stump losses. Abhinav overtook 10,000 runs in first-class cricket with a beautiful cover ride to the frontier of Anureet Singh when he was 32 when he knocked.

advertisement

Mohammed kept it simple, full length bowling and let the batsmen make mistakes. Kedar Devdhar was the first to leave when he was overwhelmed by a short delivery that landed in the middle of the wicket in the field player’s hands.

The center forward was hit by the other opener Ahmadnoor Pathan for four borders. However, Mohammed had the last word that forced the batsmen to slip.

Abhishek Tanwar then struck twice in two overs, firing Vishnu Solanki – dropped twice to 0 and 2 by wicket keeper N. Jagadeesan – and skipper Krunal Pandya to reduce Baroda to 50 for four.

In his second saying, Mohammed changed the end and found immediate success with two very good deliveries to fire Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan. He had the previous leg-before with a sharp inswinger while Yusuf slipped on the third slip. The additional rebound surprised him.

Though the gates kept falling, Baroda’s batsmen kept pushing the limits, but none of them took advantage of his early days.

Around noon, Mohammed ended his five-door move after Swapnil Singh caught a slip and Baroda was left behind with 95 for seven.

After reducing the number of hosts for eight to 100, TN let the opponent off the hook when Atit Sheth (53) ran after the tiring center forward. When Mohammed and Tanwar were picked up, Sheth and Anureet Singh K. Vignesh followed, who looked lackluster and could no longer hold an end.

In the last session, the TN batsmen had the best conditions to hit and the openers produced some stylish cover drives that scored more than four runs per over to round off a productive day for visitors.

Short results: Baroda 174 (A Sheth 53; M. Mohammed 7/68) before TN 135/0 (A Mukund 73 *, L. Suryaprakash 61 *) with 39 runs. (TagsToTranslate) Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Scorecard

advertisement