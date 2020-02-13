Hello and welcome to Sportstars LIVE coverage of the 9th round of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 where teams are battling for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Bengal vs Punjab: Early update of Ayan Acharya – Punjab to resume the innings overnight with 93/3. The Marwaha wicket, which was only hit on stumps, would have lifted Bengal’s limp spirits, but there is a lot to do today. You have a four-pointed spin attack on a wicket that is expected to spin more as the game progresses. Punjab needs 45 more to take the first innings in the lead.

As this is the last league round of the Ranji Trophy, the fight for the quarter-finals has become intense. Follow this section to get point updates from our reporters who report on games for various reasons.

Results for dies on day 1:

Punjab – 93/3 against Bengal

Odisha – 205/4 against Jharkhand

Gujarat – 2/0 against Andhra Pradesh

Haryana – 2/1 against Jammu and Kashmir

Mizoram – 15/1 against Goa

Tripura – 387/7 against Assam

Chandigarh – 352/5 against Manipur

Uttarakhand – 112/3 against Maharashtra

Services – 81/3 vs Chhattisgarh

Meghalaya – 387/4 against Arunachal Pradesh

Bihar 286/8 against Sikkim

Uttar Pradesh 23/1 against Himachal Pradesh

Tamil Nadu – 250/7 against Saurashtra

Mumbai – 352/4 against Madhya Pradesh

Delhi – 389/6 against Rajasthan

Hyderabad – 239/7 against Vidarbha

Pondicherry – 92/2 v Nagaland

Karnataka 165/7 against Baroda

,

Sikkim vs. Bihar

GS Patel Stadium

Dhruve Pandove Stadium

Wankhede Stadium

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana