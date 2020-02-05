advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second day of the eighth round of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20.

LIVE UPDATES

Punjab v Andhra in Patiala: Wickets galore! Andhra, in his second innings, is 45 for seven, a total lead of 34! Captain Ricky Bhui strikes 20 and holds the key to Andhra, who extends the lead.

Karnataka vs. Madhya Pradesh in Shimoga: Shreedutta Chidananda, our reporter at the venue, updated: K.V. Siddharth is out for 62 without increasing his overnight score. It is bowled over an inner edge by Ravi Yadav. Karnataka 244 for four the second morning.

Saurashtra vs. Mumbai in Rajkot: Amol Karhadkar, our reporter at SCA Stadium, updates: Takes 19 balls (17 minutes) for Saurashtra to pack Mumbai’s innings. Kushang Patel gets both lefties with short balls, while Mulani and Deshpande settle in the middle and middle. Mumbai 262 everyone out.

Baroda vs. Tamil Nadu in Vadodara: S. Dipak Ragav, our reporter at the venue, says: An important meeting for Baroda here. The cool conditions in the early morning and some moisture from the nightly dew should help the pacemakers. The ball is 33 overs. But the TN batsmen have reached about 28 limits. so it took a beating.

Manipur v Pondicherry in Kolkata: The middle-order batsman, Fabid Ahmed, reached his first first-class double century, and with a hit rate of over 80, he also got there at a good pace. Pondicherry 432 for eight,

Delhi – Gujarat at Arun Jaitley Stadium: Delhi lost a wicket on day two! Kunwar Bidhuri, who hit 78 overnight, is bowled by Chintan Gaja. Delhi 270 for seven.

Saurashtra vs. Mumbai in Rajkot: An update from Amol Karhadkar, our reporter at SCA Stadium: Tomorrow from a foggy Rajkot. The field may contain some juice early on. While Saurashtra will hope to pack Mumbai’s last two gates, lefties Shams Mulani and Tushar Deshpande hope to add some valuable runs early on.

Manipur v Pondicherry in Kolkata: The middle-order batsman, Fabid Ahmed, is approaching his double hundred and is currently betting on 188. Sagar P. Udeshi keeps him company on the 22nd. Pondicherry is on the up with 409 for eight.

