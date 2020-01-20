advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second day of the sixth round of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20.

Tamil Nadu vs. Railways: Baba Indrajith is approaching its half-century when the 300 line up for Tamil Nadu. The home team has taken a massive lead of 227 runs, with five goals remaining. TN 303/5 after 75.4 overs.

Punjab vs Gujarat: Nagwaswalla is on fire as he selects his third wicket and Anmolpreet Singh catches for a duck. Punjab in doldrums. Punjab 32/4 after 11 overs.

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh: Our correspondent Amol Karhadkar updated: Despite early blows, Upendra Yadav and Saurabh Kumar restored the pendulum in favor of UP and Mumbai through the 50-minute partnership, as there is a risk of missing the missed opportunities. For drinks, Uttar Pradesh 359/6 expired 14 overs after adding 78 this morning

Punjab vs Gujarat: Punjab drops quickly as it loses its third wicket and is still 251 runs behind. Gujarat has made early progress. Captain Mandeep Singh holds the key. Gujarat 30/3 after 9 overs.

Bengal against Hyderabad: our correspondent P.K. Ajith Kumar with an update: Manoj Tiwary is only 10 runs away from his sixth double hundred in the Ranji Trophy. Shahbaz Ahmed (26, not eliminated) accompanied him to the sixth wicket with 59 points. Bengal 427/6 in 112 overs.

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh: Our correspondent Amol Karhadkar updated: Missed opportunity for Mumbai. Aditya Tare fails to stick a thick edge on Saurabh Kumar’s blade to remove Akash Parkar’s third wicket. Saurabh survives on 9, Uttar Pradesh 312/6

Kerala vs Rajasthan: Our correspondent Praveen Chandran updated: The 200 for Rajasthan and the leadership cross 100 and are now practical. Rajasthan 212/6.

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh: Tushar Deshpande gets the other danger man. Deshpande bowles around the stumps and Rinku Singh (84, 157b, 9×4) is classified as LBW. Missed opportunity for Mumbai. Aditya Tare fails to stick a thick edge on Saurabh Kumar’s blade to remove Akash Parkar’s third wicket. Saurabh survives on the 9th UP 312/6.

Tamil Nadu vs. Railways: Dinesh Karthik (57) and Baba Indrajith (2) continue TN’s innings on day two. The host leads with 160 runs.

Kerala vs. Rajasthan: Nidheesh meets Kerala early, Rajasthan captain Ashok Menaria is captured by Abhishek Mohan for 26 minutes. Rajasthan extends leadership to 95. Kothari looks solid on unbeaten 73.

Bengal against Hyderbad, our correspondent P.K. Ajit Kumar updated: Good morning from a cold, windy Kalyani. It was a good morning for Hyderabad after taking a wicket, that of Sheryan Chakraborty, who was caught slipping by Ravi Kiran. The morning could have been even better for Hyderabad if the note had accepted the regular catch offered by Manoj Tiwary before Ravi Kiran. At that time he was 160, today he is 170; Bengal 386 for six in the 101st over.

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh: Mumbai only needs two balls to hit the second morning. Tushar Deshpande starts with a short ball and the next throws a perfect Yorker who crashes into the stumps through Akshdeep Nath’s defense. Nath was released because of 115 (217b, 16×4, 2×6). UP 281 for 5.

Scores at Stumps Day 1

1. Bengal 366/5 against Hyderabad

2. Assam 77/1 against Maharashtra

3. Meghalaya 235 against Manipur 18/7

4. Nagaland 166 everything against Bihar 115/2

5. Sikkim 107/4 against Mizoram 201 all out

6. Delhi 41/4 against Vidarbha 179 all out

7. Gujarat 277/9 against Punjab

8. Kerala 173/4 against Rajasthan 90 all out

9. Himachal Pradesh 314/5 against Baroda

10. Madhya Pradesh v Saurashtra 295/8

11.Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh 281/4

12. Tamil Nadu 236/4 against Railways 76 all out

13. Chhattisgarh 137/5 against Tripura 53 all out

14th century against Uttarakhand 213/6

15. Odisha 161 all against J & K 38/3

16. Services 63/6 against Haryana 176 all out

17. Puducherry 209 against Arunachal Pradesh 109/3

18. Goa 251 all against Chandigarh 3/0

