advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstars live coverage of the fourth round of the eighth round of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20.

LIVE UPDATES

Saurashtra vs. Mumbai in Rajkot: Mumbai’s Shams Mulani falls in love with 92! Our local reporter, Amol Karhadkar, informs: Mulani paddles Jadeja for the first time in top class cricket in the 90s, but at 92 his ugly shot by Prerak Mankad is caught at the top. Mumbai 322 for six, leads with 249. No explanation yet.

advertisement

Saurashtra vs. Mumbai in Rajkot: An update from Amol Karhadkar, our reporter at the SCA stadium: Shams Mulani (85 * batting) types Dharmendrasinh Jadeja over Midwicket for a six to win against a hundred, but one boy from the left arm spinner is off the tree stump. Mumbai leads the day with 239, seven overs.

Rajasthan vs. Bengal in Jaipur: Anustup Majumdar falls! Rajasthan managed to oust the two Bengal batsmen overnight without conceding many runs, and reduced Bengal to 209 for six! Another 111 runs are needed to win.

Rajasthan vs. Bengal in Jaipur: An ideal start to the fourth morning for Rajasthan, who removed well-placed Shreevats Goswami to reduce Bengal to five for five, requiring another 117 runs to win. Anustup Majumdar strikes on the 30th, Shahbaz is added in the middle.

Vidarbha v Kerala in Nagpur: The start of the fourth game day was delayed due to a wet outside field.

Saurashtra vs. Mumbai in Rajkot: An early breakthrough for Saurashtra on the fourth day! Amol Karhadkar updates: Saurashtra could not have wished for a better start to getting Mumbai back early. Sarfaraz met Prerak Mankad on the second ball morning.

Saurashtra vs. Mumbai in Rajkot: The players make their way to the middle, and Amol Karhadkar, our reporter at the SCA stadium, tells us what the trick could be for the two teams on day four: while we chose Saurashtra for the thrilling game of the last day -Touch could wish to discuss how to make it boring, pocket 3 points and secure a QF spot.

,

advertisement