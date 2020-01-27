advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of round seven of the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy.

LIVE UPDATES

Karnataka v Railways in Delhi: Our local reporter, Uthra Ganesan, informs: Bad light delayed the start of the game between Karnataka and Railways.

advertisement

Gujarat v Vidarbha in Surat: Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal won the throw and decided to hit first. He and Aniruddha Choudhari safely negotiated the first two overs of Roosh Kalaria and Chintan Gaja.

Himachal vs. Mumbai in Dharamsala: Himachal captain Ankit Kalsi won the throw and decided to roll first. Jay Bista and Bhupen Lalwani open the bet for the 41-time Ranji Trophy Champion!

Bengal vs Delhi at Eden Gardens: Delhi captain Dhruv Shorey won the throw and chose the first field, and the sailor Simarjeet Singh hit early! Abhishek Kumar Raman, the first batsman from Bengal, falls out and remains 9, Bengal 20 for one. Team news from our local reporter, Y. B. Sarangi: Kulwant Khejroliya and Subodh Bhati open bowling. Koushik Ghosh replaces Abhimanyu Easwaran to open with Abhishek Raman.

Baroda v Saurashtra in Vadodara: Baroda captain Kedar Devdhar won the throw and decided to line up first.

Hyderabad v Rajasthan: Hyderabad captain Tanmay Agarwal won the throw and decided to hit first.

Madhya Pradesh vs. Uttar Pradesh in Indore: UP captain Ankit Rajpoot won the litter and decided to appear first.

,

advertisement