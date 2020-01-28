advertisement

Hello, and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of day two of the 7th round of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20.

LIVE UPDATES

Madhya Pradesh vs. Uttar Pradesh in Indore: UP in big trouble! In response to the 230 MP in the first innings, UP 31 is for five. Ravi Yadav, who scored a hat-trick for the first time yesterday, has a score of 6: 4: 4 this morning after Mohammad Saif’s release. Gourav Yadav took the other wicket to fall. Rinku Singh joined Alma Shaukat in the middle for UP.

advertisement

Hyderabad v Rajasthan: Our reporter at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, V. V. Subrahmanyam, reports: Pacer Ravi Kiran strikes again, the other opener Manender Singh stays behind. Rajasthan 17 for two!

Bengal vs Delhi at Eden Gardens: Our venue reporter, Y.B Sarangi, updated: Bengal lost five gates for 32 in 11.4 overs when it folded in his first innings for 318. Simarjeet Singh is the choice of bowlers with numbers from 20.4-1-77-4.

It’s been seven years since Mumbai won the Ranji Trophy for the 40th time! Summarize the dominant victory over Saurashtra in the 2013 final:

Today: A 40th ranji trophy title for Mumbai

Gujarat v Vidarbha in Surat: Bhargav Merai was just released after being caught bowling by Aditya Thakare 26 years earlier. Manpreet Juneja is the new batsman who joins the captain and the well-placed Parthiv Patel, who

Hyderabad v Rajasthan: Our reporter at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, V. V. Subrahmanyam, reports: Rajasthan loses his first wicket, Pacer Ravi Kiran is behind opener Yash Kothari. Rajasthan 14 for one. Mahipal Lomror is the new batsman in.

Madhya Pradesh vs. Uttar Pradesh in Indore: UP is 22 for three in response to MP’s first 230 innings.

Himachal vs. Mumbai in Dharamsala: An update from our reporter Amol Karhadkar in the HPCA stadium: It’s a rainy day in Dharamsala. The weather forecast was perfect as it was drizzling continuously in the early morning and the teams in the changing rooms and in the snow-capped mountains were practically invisible.

Bengal vs. Delhi in Eden Gardens: OUT on 99! Anustup Majumder falls to 99 and is played by Hiten Dalal, Bengal 293 for six. The well-placed Shahbaz, who hits 41, is accompanied by Akash Deep. Ayan, who was the new batsman, was released by Subodh Bhati for a duck.

Mizoram v Nagaland in Kolkata: In response to Nagaland’s 243 in the first innings, Mizoram is 19 for one who has just lost the first batsman Lalrinsanga for 3 to Hopongkyu.

Andhra v Kerala in Ongole: Prashanth Kumar and Jyotisaikrishna safely negotiated the first half hour of the second day and set Andhra to 61 in response to Keralas’ 162 innings in the first innings.

,

advertisement