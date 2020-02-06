advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the third day of the eighth round of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20. This is Santadeep Dey and I will take you through the entire action as it extends across venues across the country.

LIVE UPDATES:

– Tripura against Jammu and Kashmir: J & K loses his second wicket at 54 on the board. Suryansh Raina was caught in front of sinker. Rana Datta takes the all-important wicket.

– Nagaland vs Goa: Innings break – Only a few minutes after the competition started, Nagaland lost his last wicket with 176.

At the end of the procedure on the second day:

STUMPS

Meghalaya vs Sikkim: Sikkim needs 136 runs to win.

Nagaland vs Goa: Nagaland has over 151 runs.

Tripura against Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir lead with 191 runs.

Arunachal Pradesh vs. Bihar: Bihar leads past 130 runs.

Jharkhand vs. Chhattisgarh: Jharkhand leads past 523 runs.

Rajasthan vs. Bengal: Rajasthan leads with 274 runs.

Railways against Himachal: The course runs with eight runs.

Saurashtra vs Mumbai: Saurashtra trail of five runs.

Baroda vs. Tamil Nadu: Baroda trails from 306 runs.

Chandigarh vs. Mizoram: Mizoram trails of 430 runs.

Karnataka vs. Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh passes 366 runs.

Maharashtra vs Odisha: Maharashtra trails with 74 descents.

Vidarbha vs Kerala: Kerala leads past 135 runs.

Delhi vs Gujarat: Gujarat hiking trails of 24 runs

RESULTS



Four games have already ended within two days, the most notable of which was the victory at Dhruv Pandove Stadium in Patiala, where Punjab overtook the championship lead!

Four games were over in two days. – BCCI

Where to look

Selected Ranji Trophy games are broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and simultaneously broadcast online on Hotstar.

,

