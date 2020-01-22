advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the fourth day of the sixth round of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20.

This is Santadeep Dey and I will bring you updates from different venues across the country.

LIVE SCORES



Himachal vs. Baroda: The rain just before lunch break shortened the third day in Dharamsala. Yusuf Pathan (21 out) and Vishnu Solanki (85 out). Baroda trails from 346 runs.

Assam vs Maharashtra: Mukesh Choudhary manages to lower Assam from 12/0 to 47/4 overnight in the first half hour of the fourth day.

Games played today:

matchesstatusvenueAssam against MaharashtraAssam needs 285 runs to win ACA Stadium, Barsapara, GuwahatiNagaland vs. BiharNagaland runs past 267 runs at Nagaland Cricket Stadium, SovimaJharkhand vs. UttarakhandJharkhand needs 127 runs to win the JSCA International Stadium Complex, RanchiGoa vs. ChandigarhGoa Trails from 242 runsGoa Cricket Association Academy, PorvorimDelhi vs. VidarbhaDelhi needs 337 runs to win the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New DelhiGujarat vs. PunjabPunjab needs 133 runs to win the Sardar Patel Stadium in ValsadHimachal vs. BarodaBaroda runs past 346 runs at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, DharamsalaMadhya Pradesh vs. SaurashtraSaurashtra leads with 229 runs through the Holkar Stadium in IndoreMumbai vs. Uttar PradeshMumbai follows 272 runs. Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

