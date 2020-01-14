advertisement

Karnataka fought hard for a tie against Saurashtra in their encounter with the Ranji Trophy at the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground here on Tuesday.

Patient kicks from R. Samarth (74, 159b), Devdutt Padikkal (AD AD 53, 133b) and Rohan Kadam (42, 132b) brought Karnataka to safety. The players shook hands and agreed to a draw with Karnataka at 220 for four, an hour before the game was scheduled to end. Saurashtra scored three points after taking the lead in the first round, while Karnataka was content with one point.

Squeezed

Saurashtra, who needed 10 gates on the final day to take an overall win, increased the pressure on the visitor. Left-wing seaman Jaydev Unadkat and the spin duo of Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Kamlesh Makwana kept a close off-stump line and employed up to five close-in catchers. The Karnataka batsmen held on, however.

RANJI TROPHY ROUND V DAY 4 | WHEN IT HAPPENED

Openers Kadam and Samarth did 96 runs to avert the morning threat. Kadam fell to Makwana just before lunch while Samarth registered his second fifty of the game. Samarth was overwhelmed by a beauty from Unadkat that made you go sharp.

Determined Padikkal

Jadeja put K.V. Siddharth (19) and Pavan Deshpande (12) upside down six overs to arouse the home team’s hopes, but young Padikkal would not be ousted. Padikkal, who was fired for a golden duck in the first essay, skillfully throttled his natural instinct to attack.

The elegant south paw, accompanied by Captain Shreyas Gopal (13 nr., 55b), made sure that Karnataka ran away with pride.

It was surprising that Saurashtra offered a tie when there were a good 17 overs left. The chances of winning were slim, but it was worth a die roll.

Good pitch

Padikkal and Gopal were only too happy to accept the offer of a standoff.

“The way we fought in the first innings was disappointing. So it was crucial for us to do well in the second innings and get a point. The playing field remained unchanged throughout the game. There was a bit of variety and help for the bowlers – as is the case on every last day spot – but apart from that there was nothing difficult, ”said 19-year-old Padikkal.

Karnataka (17 points from five games) will face Railways in Delhi on January 27, while Saurashtra (16 points from four games) will face Madhya Pradesh on January 19.

The notes

Saurashtra (1st innings): 581 for 7 decl.

Karnataka (1st innings): 171.

Karnataka (2nd innings, 30/0 nights): Rohan Kadam c Desai b Makwana 42, R. Samarth b Unadkat 74, Devdutt Padikkal (not out) 53, KV Siddharth c Chauhan (Sub) b Jadeja 19, Pavan Deshpande c Chauhan (Lower) b Jadeja 12, Shreyas Gopal (not out) 13, extras (b-5, lb-2): 7. Total (for 4 wk in 89 overs): 220.

Case of the gates: 1-96, 2-120, 3-142, 4-168.

Saurashtra bowling: Unadkat 18-5-53-1, Jani 6-5-6-0, Jadeja 34-9-97-2, Makwana 22-9-32-1, Jivrajani 9-2-25-0.

