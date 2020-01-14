advertisement

R. Ashwin fought a bat fight for Tamil Nadu (79, 206b, 5×4, 2×6) to deny Mumbai an attempt to get a clear result, but could not prevent the visitor from taking the lead in the final game day First round takeover play on Tuesday in Chennai at MAChidambaram Stadium.

Ashwin added 105 runs for the eighth wicket with R. Sai Kishore, 42, in a partnership that lasted 355 balls to extend the time of the TN bat and keep Mumbai in check during the first session on the last day.

Although TN ended up going broke for 324 minutes after a 164-run lead, time meant Mumbai couldn’t push for a win, and both teams agreed to stop the game at tee time.

Ashwin and Sai Kishore, who fought for more than one session on the third day, continued to play effortlessly in the first session and won out against the spinners with little difficulty, even though there was an opportunity to keep the ball down.

The Mumbai attack did everything with disciplined bowling and innovative field settings, but the slow nature of the wicket made it difficult to remove the tail.

To make matters worse, Mumbai was sloppy on the field and dropped Ashwin three times before he reached half a century. Ashwin could have been released for zero if Vinayak Bhoir had held a short cover catch on the third day.

On Tuesday, Tushar Deshpande had an attack plan with short pitch stuff from around the wicket, and Ashwin struck directly at the well-placed leg gully fielder, just so Jay Bista had a slight chance at 32.

Shashank Attarde then dropped Ashwin to 42 in the short cover position before hitting the next delivery for a long down with six downs to salt the wounds on the way to his fifty.

Despite an inexperienced team, Mumbai scored three points after two defeats in a row. TN, however, let the game out of their hands again and it is very unlikely that it will qualify with just five points from so many games.

