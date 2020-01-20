advertisement

According to the Indian hockey team, goalkeeper Savita will be Rani’s deputy during the tour.

Other players in the team include Regini Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu, Nisha, Namita Toppo, Udita, Monika, Lilima Minz, Neha, Sonika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana. Qatar and Navjot Kaur.

The first match of the tour in India is against the New Zealand Development Team on January 25, followed by the match against the New Zealand Women’s Team on January 27 and 29.

The Indians will also play in the UK on February 4, followed by the final in another match against New Zealand on February 5.

Speaking about the tour, India’s head coach Sojder Marikhna said: “I want to use this tour to create more competition in this group. 16 players in the Olympics and in some games we will play 18 members.

“The players have to do their best, and I want to see them play under pressure and staying in the right rhythm.”

He added that matches against the UK’s No. 5 and New Zealand’s No. 6 World Series provide an excellent opportunity for the Indian team to show their fearless attitude.

