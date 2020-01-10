advertisement

In total, 25 athletes have been nominated for this award in their respective sports in their international federations, and in the case of Rani, the FIH has advised her to give her name awards and the ability to lead by example, ”says Hockey India.

“We in Hockey India are accepting that Ran will be nominated for the 2019 World Games. He really inspires a lot of people in the country and has made his mark in sports, ”Mood said. Mustakae Ahmad, President of Hockey India.

. @ imranirampal 🇮🇳 is the # hockey superstar. In 2019, his team reached the final of the @FIH_Hockey series, and he was recognized as a tournament player.

He is a candidate for World Athletes of the Year. Vote and check out other candidates at https://t.co/xrdZLZrlRM #TheWorldGamesAOTY pic.twitter.com/zR4KN9LeIK

– World Games (@TheWorldGames) on January 10, 2020

The winner will be determined by online voting, which closes on January 30.

“We hope this nomination inspires many other Rani success players. We urge all hockey fans to vote for Rani as well as continue to support Rani and the Indian women’s team as they prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, “he added.

Rani was an actor in India who participated in the retrospective Olympic Games for the first time.

This will be the 6th issue of the WGA Initiative, which recognizes and honors an athlete or team for their excellent performance or their social commitments or particularly fair behavior.

Last year Acrobatic Gymnastics pair Maria Chernova and Georgi Pataraia (Russia) won the title with 159,348 votes, slightly ahead of American Powerlifter Jennifer Thompson – 152,865 votes.

