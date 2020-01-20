advertisement

In total, 25 athletes have been nominated for this award by their respective sports federations with their international federations, and in the case of Rani, the FIH has offered its name to the award and the ability to lead by example, ”said Hockey India.

“We in Hockey India are accepting that Ran will be a 2019 World Cup athlete. He’s really a great inspiration for many in the country and has had his unique performance in sports, ”said Moody. Mustakae Ahmad, President of Hockey India.

. @ imranirampal 🇮🇳 is the # hockey superstar. In 2019 his team won the final of the @FIH_Hockey series, and he was recognized as a tournament player.

He is a candidate for World Athletes of the Year. Vote and check out other nominees at https://t.co/xrdZLZrlRM #TheWorldGamesAOTY pic.twitter.com/zR4KN9LeIK

– World Games (@TheWorldGames) on January 10, 2020

The winner will be decided by online voting, which closes on January 30.

“We hope this nomination inspires many other Rani success players. We urge all hockey fans to vote for Rani, and continue to support Rani and the Indian women’s team as they prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, “he added.

Rani was an actor in India who participated in the post-Olympic Games for the first time.

This will be the 6th issue of the WGA Initiative, which recognizes and honors an athlete or team for their excellent performance or their social commitments or particularly fair behavior.

Last year Acrobatic Gymnastics pair Maria Chernova and Georgi Pataraia (Russia) won the title with 159,348 votes, just ahead of American Powerlifter J Jennifer Thompson with 152,865 votes.

