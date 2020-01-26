advertisement

Rani was one of eight athletes named to the Padma Awards on Saturday (January 25) on the eve of the country’s 71st day. Rani is one of six athletes to be awarded the Padma Shree.

Rani has played more than 200 matches for India and has recently helped the country secure the run-up to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, playing a key role in the team’s victory over the United States.

I am humbled and honored to receive one of the highest civilian awards of our country #Padmashree. I dedicate this award to my entire team and support staff. Brother and grateful to @KirenRijiju sir @ TheHockeyIndia’s Head Coach Baldev Sir, family, friends and fans for always supporting me.

– Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) on January 26, 2020

Responding to Sports Minister Kiren Rizhou's tweet, he said:

@KirenRijiju thanks for this recognition and always encourages us to work hard and bring more laundry to our nation. “

Rijiju wrote on his Twitter page: “My heartfelt congratulations to @imranirampal on congratulating the prestigious Padma Shri. You have inspired the whole young Indian generation. Your efforts have brought Indian hockey to a new level. I am so proud of your achievements. »

We cordially congratulate @imranirampal on congratulating you with the prestigious Padma Shree. You have inspired the whole young Indian generation. Your efforts have brought Indian hockey to a new level. I am very proud of your achievements. pic.twitter.com/rwsCEbMQT6:

– Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) on January 25, 2020

Famous boxer MC Marie Comey will be awarded Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award in the country, and world champion breaker P V Sindhu will receive the third highest award, Padma Bhushan.

Other winners of Padma Shri are Pirate Jahir Khan, former men’s hockey skier M P Ganesh, ACE shooter Jitu Rai, former captain of Indian women’s soccer team Oinam Bembem Devi and archer Tarundeep Rai.

