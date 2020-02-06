advertisement

Rani was one of eight athletes scheduled for the Padma Awards on the eve of the country’s 71st Republic Day. Rani is one of six athletes to be awarded the Padma Shree.

“I am humbled and honored to receive one of the highest civilian awards in our country. #Padmashree I dedicate this award to my entire team and support staff. Selected and thanked @KirenRijiju sir @ TheHockeyIndia, Coach Baldev Sir, family, friends and fans. always to support me, ”25-year-old Rani wrote on her Twitter page.

Rani has played more than 200 matches for India and has recently helped the country secure the run-up to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, playing a key role in the team’s victory over the United States.

In a later press release from Hockey India, he said: “It is an honor to be recognized for women’s hockey in India. We’ve come a long way in sports, and I truly believe we can achieve greater results. ”

Responding to Sports Minister Kiren Rizhou’s tweet, he said: “Thank you @KirenRijiju Mr. for this recognition and always encourages us to work hard and bring more laureates to our nation.”

In his tweet, Rizhou said: “My heartfelt congratulations to @imranirampal on congratulating the prestigious Padma Shri. You have inspired the whole young Indian generation. Your efforts have brought Indian hockey to a new level. I am so proud of your achievements. »

We cordially congratulate @imranirampal on congratulating you with the prestigious Padma Shree. You have inspired the whole young Indian generation. Your efforts have brought Indian hockey to a new level. I am so proud of your achievements. pic.twitter.com/rwsCEbMQT6:

– Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) on January 25, 2020

Hockey India also congratulated Rani.

Iranian President Mohammed Mustafaake Ahmad said: “Coming from a difficult background, she is a beacon of hope for Indian women who strive to achieve something on their own but face some disagreements.”

“He set an example for many and continues to play a key role in preparing the team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.”

He made his international debut in the 2008 Olympic qualifying round in Kazan, Russia.

2010 Cooperation Games and 2010 After representing India at the Asian Games, Rani was included in the 2010 FIH Women’s All-Star Team.

He was also included in the All Star Team of the Asian Hockey Federation, based on the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, where India finished fourth.

During its tenure, India made history as they won the Asian Women’s Cup in 2017 and immediately qualified for the 2018 FIH Women’s World Cup. He was also part of the Indian national team that played in the Rio Olympics, India’s first appearance on the 36th. years.

Famous boxer M C Mary Comey will be awarded Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian award, while world champion P V Sindhu will receive the third highest award, Padma Bhushan.

Other winners of Padma Shri are Pirate Jahir Khan, former men’s hockey skier M P Ganesh, ACE shooter Jitu Rai, former captain of Indian women’s soccer team Oinam Bembem Devi and archer Tarundeep Rai.

