The World Games announced the winner on Thursday (January 30th) after 20 days of voting by sports fans around the world.

“Indian hockey superstar Rani is a 2019 World Games athlete. Huge congratulations, ”says the World Games.

“By a spectacular 199 477 votes, Rani is clearly winning the Athlete of the Year race, where fans of the whole sport voted for their favorite during the 20 days of January’s election. Overall, more than 705,610 votes. were voted during the voting, ”he added.

India won the FIH finals last year, and Rani was recognized as a tournament player. Led by Rani, India’s women’s team qualified just for the third Olympic Games in its history.

“I dedicate this award to the whole hockey fraternity, my team and my country. This success is made possible only by the love and support of hockey lovers, fans, my team, coaches, Hockey India, my government, friends of Bollywood. athletes and my compatriots who have consistently voted for me, ”said Rani, who was recently named one of the Padma Shree winners.

“Special thanks to FIH for nominating me for this prestigious award. I am grateful to the World Games Federation for this recognition, “he added.

“Rani is an inspirational athlete and exemplifies the role of many in India. It was amazing to see the support given to the Indians, even as high as Mr. Rijju, the Minister of State, Youth and Sports gave him along with this vote. hockey fans around the world. This is about sports. to unite people from countries of different origins and countries.

The International Hockey Federation also congratulated Rani on the award. “Congratulations to @ imranirampal on becoming the first hockey athlete to win the prestigious @TheWorldGames Athlete of the Year award.” In his Twitter handle, he says FIH, which nominated Rani for the award.

“On behalf of the FIH and the global hockey community, I would like to extend our warm congratulations to Rani on the voting for the 2019 World Games athlete. This is a confession for his great performances – along with his teammates. and his commitment to hockey and his leadership, ”said FIH Executive Director Thierry Weil.

“This prestigious award is also well known for hockey worldwide. What’s more, we are working hard and expecting Hockey 5 to be a showcase for the 2021 World Series. “

Twenty-five athletes have been nominated for this award by their respective sports federations. FIH has named Rani for her outstanding performances and leadership ability. Second, with more than 92,000 votes, karate star Stanislav Horuna beat Ukrainian and Canadian world champion Rae Sta.

