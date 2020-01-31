advertisement

Randy Freer, CEO of Hulu, will leave the streaming service as part of a restructuring under Kevin Mayer, Disney’s chief executive.

Freer, who has been CEO since 2017, will remain in his role for the next few weeks to help with the integration. Disney continues to align Hulu with its business. The company acquired a majority stake in the streaming company as part of the $ 71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets.

As a result, Hulu’s top executives report directly to the heads of Disney’s DTCI division. Craig Erwich, Hulus Senior Vice President for Originals with Screenplay, continues to report to Dana Walden, chair of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment.

“I would like to thank Randy for his leadership over the past two years as CEO and for working together over the past few months to ensure Hulu has an exceptionally bright future,” said Mayer, chairman of Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. “With the successful launch of Disney +, we are now focusing on the scaling benefits within and across our portfolio of DTC companies. By further integrating the extremely talented Hulu team into our company, we can use resources more effectively and efficiently, rapidly expand our presence outside of the United States and tirelessly drive innovation. We have tremendous opportunities and I am confident that we can accelerate our positive momentum and provide better service to consumers. “

“I am grateful for my time in Hulu and the opportunity to work and learn with an incredibly talented and committed group of people. I would also like to thank Kevin and The Walt Disney Company as well as NBCUniversal and Fox for the opportunity to lead Hulu in a time of tremendous growth and significant industry transformation. Hulu has established itself as the leading choice for consumers looking for the best TV service available today, and I am confident that under the leadership and resources of DTCI, Hulu will succeed within Disney. “

