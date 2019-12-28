advertisement

Ahead of the All-Star twice, Zach Randolph announced his retirement Saturday after 17 seasons with five teams.

“I gave this game it all, and it gave it everything again and more,” he posted on Twitter.

The 38-year-old “Z-Bo” was named the NBA’s Most Advanced Player in 2003-04 and made the third All-NBA team in 2010-11.

advertisement

A first-round pick by Portland (19th overall) in 2001, he played 1111 games with the Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings. His last match was with the Kings on March 19, 2018.

Randolph averaged 16.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for his career. He is one of only 21 players in NBA history with more than 18,000 points and 10,000 rebounds.

He won both All-Star selections during his eight seasons with the Grizzlies from 2009-17. Randolph ranks second in Memphis history in rebounds (5,612) and third in points (9.261) and games (551).

– Starting the media level

advertisement