advertisement

Julius Randle had 30 points and 16 rebounds, and the New York Knicks defeated the Washington Wizards 107-100 on Saturday night.

Reserve Bobby Portis scored 17 points, and RJ Barrett added 14 while New York won two in a row for the second time this season.

Washington’s Isaiah Thomas scored 20 points on his return from a two-game suspension. Jordan McRae also had 20 points, and Gary Payton II scored 15 for the Wizards, who have lost two straight and five of six.

advertisement

The Wizards ’leading scorer, Bradley Beal (lower right leg pain) missed his first game since April 2017. Washington was also without Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and Davis Bertans.

The Knicks led by one at half-time, and Mitchell Robinson’s drinking made it 76-68 with 5:23 left in the third quarter.

Damyean Dotson’s set ended an 18-3 run that gave New York an 86-71 lead at the 2:08 mark of the third quarter, but the Washington reserves went to a 14-0 team to cut the deficit to one by 10: 25 left in the game.

Randle scored six straight points to put the Knicks ahead 97-92 with 3:32 left. After a basket from McRae, Barrett hit a 3-goalie.

McRae’s corner three drew Washington within 102-97 with 28 seconds.

Randle hit two free throws, but McRae hit another 3-goal with 17.6 seconds left. Marcus Morris made two free throws to make it 106-100, and Robinson stole pass passes to seal the win.

The Knicks trailed 19-14 in the first quarter when Dotson’s 3-pointer started a 17-0 run, which was intercepted by a Portis goal with 46 seconds left in the quarter.

Washington advanced in the second quarter, and Thomas’ thrower gave the Wizards a 46-44 lead with 4:16 left in the first.

– Starting the media level

advertisement