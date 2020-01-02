advertisement

Will they see Ontarian New Doug Ford or Old Doug Ford this year? The answer to this question will go a long way in determining whether the 2020s will become the era of Doug Ford or whether PC Prime will become a one-term political note.

Old Doug Ford is well known to voters. When first elected, it seemed as if Ford could not wait to meet the negative predictions of many of his opponents. His range of political expression ranged from overstatement to hyperbole. In the legislature, the Prime Minister was loud and confrontational, and his MPPs offered standing ovations for even the most routine comments and achievements. Announcementdo the government announcement bore the phrase “Ontario Government for the people” and the party’s bandwidth staff produced a steady stream of poor videos.

Ford’s attempt to appoint an older party as OPP commissioner and his hasty move to reduce the size of Toronto’s city council by half displayed the overruns he could expect from a party 15 years out of power and a more prime ministerial office. whose previous political top had been Toronto City Councilor.

Then, the new Doug Ford began to appear. The prime minister confused his opponents by displaying unexpected political discipline and flexibility. He changed his cabinet, replaced a chief of staff who had crossed his limits, and lowered his profile by taking a controversial time during the federal election.

Now, Ford is much quieter, choosing his talking points. He is working with other political leaders. The chorus in the legislature has been greatly reduced. Government communications have normalized, and it now refers to itself as the Ontario government. Well, exactly. PCs waited a long time to call themselves that and this is a phrase that needs no amplification.

All of this is good, and Ford needs to maintain its new tone and style, but its real test in 2020 will be how it deals with core issues. The government needs to ensure improvements in health care and education and it needs to progress towards balancing the budget.

There is room for optimism on all three fronts this year, especially healthcare. The major initiative is the creation of Ontario Health Teams, which are groups of providers who volunteer to integrate local health services. The old model was headed upward by government bureaucrats. This comes from the providers themselves, and there has been a satisfying level of enthusiasm for the approach. So far 24 such teams have been approved, about half of the final goal. This seems to be a rare healthcare reform that has not fallen into opposition and competing interests. This year, we will begin to find out if it delivers real benefits to patients.

Education is a sticky file. The government has a decent focus on improving math scores and strengthening trade preparation, but its larger class sizes are a tough sell with teaching unions. The proposed numbers are not out of line with other provinces and they are a key part of the plan to limit education spending and balance the budget. So is the one percent salary limit. If the government cannot keep up with teachers’ unions, its attempt to curb wage increases in the public sector will fail.

Some argue that balanced budgets are outdated and point to Justin Trudeau’s re-election with a promise to borrow and spend as much as possible. So the public doesn’t care about deficits, does it?

Probably not, but governments should. Every extra billion dollars of debt means higher interest payments in the future and less money to spend on services. Bringing spending and resources into balance is the kind of thoughtful, long-term thinking that every government should adopt. Sure, the goal can be achieved with significant, broad tax-based increases, but neither party is proposing it.

Even if Ford produces reasonable government and promises elections, it won’t matter to the Ontarians who opposed it before he had a single day on the job. Ford’s target audience should be reasonable people who will consider what the government actually does. In this regard, he will be greatly assisted by Education Minister Stephen Lecce, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Finance Minister Rod Phillips, three political pros who deal with the most difficult files.

Those who assume that Ford’s loss is an inevitable conclusion risk grave disappointment. The Liberal Party is on life support and the NDP has proven itself to be a perennial loser under Leader Andrea Horwath. Ford needs to stay focused and deliver tangible change, but it starts the year 2020 in a much better position than its political opponents.

Randall Denley is an Ottawa political commentator and former PC candidate in Ontario. Contact him at randalldenley1@gmail.com

