The Ontario government’s attempt to eliminate the projected $ 9 billion deficit is a stark war involving unpopular service changes, wage restriction and general withdrawal. Imagine if there was a change that would cut that deficit by almost half without raising taxes or removing any services.

As it turns out, there are. Have you heard about restoring electricity in Ontario? This is where the government subsidizes energy bills for everyone, so we can all pretend that the energy cost is lower. The bill for this act of self-deception is expected to be $ 4 billion this year. This is a good way to spend money that the government does not have.

The PC government did not invent what was called the Fair Hydro Plan, but it has taken what is probably the worst policy of the former Liberal government and given it a whole new name. Anyway, same stupid content.

The Liberals, after years of happy commitment to high energy price agreements, finally realized that the cost of electricity had reached a number far, far higher than the public was willing to accept. The government reacted as if it were carrying a live wire. At first, if offered to eliminate the eight percent sales tax on energy bills. Then it reduced 25 percent of the cost of the bill.

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford speaks to the media outside his office at Queen's Park in Toronto, Ont. on Wednesday July 11, 2018.

Ernest Doroszuk / Toronto Sun / Postmedia

In an effort to keep all this borrowing from appearing in the government’s own books, it created a separate entity to collect the debt. The Liberals had by that time developed advanced expertise to make billions of dollars disappear. The idea was for the debt to be built, but future energy users would have to pay it all in interest later. This boomerang effect would have made future energy bills extremely unaffordable, but that would be a problem for another government.

When the PCs took over in 2018, they found themselves in a difficult spot. The Liberals’ false energy prices had become the new normal. Restoring sanity to power bills would make PCs the weekend running power bills on the roof. If that were not enough of a problem, PCs had opposed high energy costs in opposition, campaigned for affordability and promised to cut their energy bills by an additional 12 percent. This is a promise that the government has not kept yet and, one can only hope, never will.

So the government now finds itself in the same position as a person standing in a land mine. As long as you don’t take any action, everything will be fine.

Former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown holds a press conference on Queen's Park lawn on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Behind him are thousands of letters from Ontarians opposing hydropower rate taxes.

Veronica Henry / Toronto Sun / Postmedia Network

The government has made some modest improvements to the ridiculous power situation. Canceling unnecessary wind and solar contracts will help reduce future costs slightly. Also, starting on November 1st, energy bills were changed to make the cost of electricity clearer.

The PCs have also given up on the Liberals’ hocus-pocus account and transferred the cost of the energy subsidy to the province’s books, a move recommended by the general auditor. This makes the cost transparent and prevents the boomerang effect on prospective power users, but not all is good news. Instead, the electricity subsidy is paid by taxpayers. While there is clearly a great overlap between energy users and taxpayers, this shifts energy bills from a consumer base to a revenue base. Higher income earners now pay for their own power and a share of someone else’s. Those in the lower tax brackets can turn on the lights knowing that part of the cost will be subsidized by the person on the street.

Now, it can be argued that there is value in turning energy bills into a social program that protects low-income people from high energy levels. It would be an argument of modest merit, would it not be for the fact that such a scheme already exists. The Ontario Electricity Support Program reduces bills by up to $ 75 per month for households with household incomes of less than $ 28,000. Some assistance is still available to families earning up to $ 52,000. The support program, another mental storm from the Kathleen Wynne era, costs $ 172 million a year.

The PCs didn’t create this mess, but they own it now. The Doug Ford government may continue to spend billions of dollars to subsidize people who can easily pay their energy bills, or they may ask Ontarians if they would rather see the money spent on conservation services. This is a simple question to answer, but one has to ask it, soon.

Randall Denley is an Ottawa political commentator and former PC candidate in Ontario. Contact him at randalldenley1@gmail.com

