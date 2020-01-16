advertisement

Ram’s linebacker coach and deputy head coach Joe Barry remains with the team after he has reportedly rejected the offer to become the USC’s defensive coordinator.

The report, cited by ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry and not named, was not immediately confirmed on Thursday by the Rams or the USC.

advertisement

Barry was believed to be considering leaving after being transferred to the Rams’ defensive coordinator job. The Rams announced on January 10 that they would contract Denver Broncos’ linebacker trainer Brandon Staley to become their new defensive coordinator. Staley would replace Wade Phillips, whose Rams contract was not renewed on January 6. Barry has signed a new contract to stay with the Rams, according to the ESPN report.

Barry, 49, played linebacker at USC and is set to take on the Trojans’ defensive coordinator job after Clancy Pendergast’s dismissal.

He has coached the Rams for three seasons since following coach Sean McVay to Los Angeles. Barry and McVay worked with the Washington Redskins as defensive and offensive coordinators, respectively.

advertisement