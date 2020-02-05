advertisement

The Bright Stars have now won four of their six second-round games. (PHOTO / File)

Uganda Premier League

Bright Stars FC 3-0 Busoga United

Kavumba Recreation Grounds, Wakiso

Wednesday, 05-02-2020

Bright Stars FC continued their resurgence with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Busoga United on Wednesday.

Ronald Sempala, Jamil Karisa and Joseph Janjali were all on target for Paul Kiwanuka’s team which started the second round in brilliant form.

After a dominant start to the game, Bright Stars took the lead in the 24th minute thanks to Sempala who was bothered by a possible match-man Muwadda Mawejje.

The home team believed they had scored a second over 36 minutes but Mawejje’s strike was canceled for offside.

They continued to dominate, however, and moments later, Sam Ssekitto forced a stop for Busoga Rogers Omedwa on a poisonous strike.

Sempala then shot after Omedwa overturned James Angu’s initial effort.

Busoga’s first decent opportunity fell to fit Lawrence Tezikya, who shot point blank at Kiwanuka after leaving Ssekitto for dead.

At the start of the second half, Isma Kawawulo struck the side net with a free kick as Busoga started to grow in the gamw.

However, it was the home team that scored again when Kalisa had a cross from Mawejje for 66 minutes.

Two would soon become three with Janjali’s 72-minute long distance shot somehow found its way into the net, leaving Kiwanuka in six and seven.

Kalisa could have added a fourth but missed a goalie closely.

In the end, Bright Stars smiled for a fourth victory in six second-round games while Busoga lost for the second time since the start of the year.

The victory sees Bright Stars FC climb to 11th with 23 points in 21 games.

For Busoga, they remain 7th with 20 points.

The other game played Wednesday saw Tooro United FC beat the Wakiso Giants 2-0.

Uganda Premier League Upcoming Matches

Friday, 07-02-2020

-Onduparaka FC vs Express FC at 4 p.m.

-Mbarara City FC vs Police FC @ 4:30 p.m.

