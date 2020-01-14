advertisement

Rami Malek and Robert Downey, Jr. appear together in the new film “Dolittle”.

To support the film, both appear on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

RDJ guest moderates the show while Malek appears as an interview guest. The two actors also take part in a quiz game inspired by their new film.

advertisement

In addition to the appearance of Rami Malek, RDJ subsequently meets a young fan, whose life was changed by “Iron Man”. Black Eyed Peas also take the stage to perform “RITMO”.

The episode will air this afternoon; Enjoy early videos and photos from the shoot before broadcast:

Robert Downey Jr. guest moderators + Rami Malek & Black Eyed Peas appear on January 14th, 20 Ellen (photo by Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.) Robert Downey Jr. guest presenters + Rami Malek & Black Eyed Peas appear on January 14th, 20 Ellen (photo by Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.) Robert Downey Jr. guest moderators + Rami Malek & Black Eyed Peas appear on January 14th, 20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.) Robert Downey Jr. guest moderators + Rami Malek & Black Eyed Peas appear on January 14th. 20 Ellen (photo by Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.) Robert Downey Jr. innkeepers + Rami Malek & Black Eyed Peas appear on January 14th, 20 Ellen (photo by Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.)

advertisement