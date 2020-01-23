advertisement

January 23, 2020 against Johnna Crider

You may remember Ralph Nader as the man who always fought for president against both Democrats and Republicans. I remember seeing him in the vote when I first started voting almost 20 years ago. I remember thinking he always runs and never wins, but still, he always runs. I liked that about him – he stayed on. What I don’t like is how far away he is when it comes to Tesla and EVs.

advertisement

Deep down, fewer than 400,000 vehicles were sold last year, and challenged by various competing electric car models in 2020, Tesla’s inventory valuation surpasses astonishingly more than VW, which sold more than 10 million vehicles last year. Watch out for Tesla believers. -R

– Ralph Nader (@RalphNader) January 22, 2020

Nader sees climate change as climate destruction – which is an appropriate term, because people contribute to climate change and the devastation that ultimately results from these drastic changes. Attacking one of the few companies that is loud, vocal and actually in the same team with him, however, shows how lost he is when it comes to Tesla. I believe he reads the FUD and goes to the wrong channel when it comes to Tesla.

Nader explains how Tesla will be challenged in 2020 by various competing electric car models. I don’t think he means the Mercedes-Benz EQC, because it will be delayed until 2021. He is also not talking about the 243-Mile Kia Soul EV either – that has also been postponed until next year. The Porsche Taycan had a lot of hype and although it would be a great way to bring Porche enthusiasts to the EV market, it also failed. It has not even made it to the 200-mile party and their deliveries are also being delayed.

Tesla is on its way to a valuation of 10 billion dollars. They are the first technauto company to lead the way in EVs and beat expectations 2 quarters in a row. You are wrong.

– Eli (@EliBurton_) January 23, 2020

Tesla is traded from yesterday at a market capitalization of $ 100 billion. Perhaps Nader has subscribed to FUD (it seems to have affected many people) and, like many of the short sellers who want to see a US company bankrupt, he believes that Tesla is doomed. I personally think that if you are in politics, you should not try to base an American company on what your friends think or based on what biased Wall Street analysts say on TV.

I think you may need to look deeper into the company and the products before you determine that it is a failure. If Nader was really attentive, he would realize that during a major trade war, Tesla did what no other foreign-owned company (not just an American company) has ever done. It opened a factory that is 100% own. He should note that the Tesla Model 3 is by far the best-selling electric car in the world, the # 1 best-selling car of any kind in some countries, the industry switches to electricity and Tesla is the clear leader.

😳😳😳 How can you not understand the difference between @Tesla and an OEM⁉️

Teach yourself‼ ️ Listen to @tonyseba explanation about disruption‼ ️

Above all: don’t miss out on customers you have to argue for with unfounded #FUD‼ ️

– isalisaBEV (@NuovaRealta) January 23, 2020

The answer to Elisabeth’s question in the above tweet is simple: Nader has not done his homework. He blindly threw in $ 0.25. If you do this in poker, you lose. Unless I am lucky as I am. But luck will not be with Nader or the short sellers, because Tesla continues to make and deliver great products successfully.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









advertisement