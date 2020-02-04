advertisement

Ralph Lauren Corp. rose more than 6% on Tuesday before the IPO after the fashion and accessories company posted profits that slightly exceeded estimates.

Adjusted earnings per share for the New York-based company were $ 2.86 compared to analyst forecasts of $ 2.45 for a profit of $ 216.8 million. Revenue increased 1% to $ 1.8 billion from consensus bets of $ 1.72 billion.

The company reported improvements in all regions, led by Europe and Asia, with corresponding sales growth of 3% to $ 438 million and 5% to $ 290 million. In North America, sales increased slightly to $ 911 million, with total sales increasing 4% as gains in brick-and-mortar and electronic retail were partially offset by wholesale earnings.

“During the important Christmas season, our teams consistently implemented all of our strategic priorities to strengthen our brand and deliver to our consumers at every touch point,” said President and CEO Patrice Louvet.

Ralph Lauren is in the midst of a business upheaval that brings new digital partnerships, increased marketing investments, core product development and other efforts.

In a statement, the company affirmed that it is making “strong progress” with its so-called Next Great Chapter plan. Despite persistent disruptions in Hong Kong and the effects of tariffs, a jump in sales of 2% to 3% was also expected for the 2020 financial year. (The prediction did not include the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.)

“Creating a style that lasts and inspires our consumers determines everything we do,” said Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer. “I am encouraged by how our global teams will continue to accomplish this mission as we expand our iconic brand around the world.”

