Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves died after a crash in the seventh stage of the Dako Rally in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, organizers said.

The 40-year-old rider Hero Motorsports, attending his 13th Dakar Meeting since making his debut in 2006, suffered fatal injuries after falling 276km on Sunday’s special scene from Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir.

“Organizers received an alert at 10:08 am and dispatched a medical helicopter arriving at the biker at 10:16 pm and found it unaware after going into cardiac arrest,” organizers said in a statement https://www.dakar.com/ en / News / 2020 / portuguese-Rider-paulo-goncalves-switched-away-1/165577.

“After the revival effort on the spot, the competitor was flown by helicopter to Layla Hospital, where he was saddened as inanimate.

“The whole Dakar caravan would like to extend sincere condolences to his friends and family.”

Goncalves finished in the top 10 at the Dakar Rally four times and was the winner of Marc Coma in 2015. He was 46th overall after the sixth stage on Friday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)

