Portuguese motorcycle rider Paulo Goncalves died after a collision in the seventh stage of the Dakar Meeting in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, organizers said.

The 40-year-old Hero Motorsports member, attending his 13th Dakar Meeting since making his debut in 2006, fell behind the special scene 276km from the capital Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir.

“Organizers received an alert at 10:08 am and dispatched a medical helicopter arriving at the biker at 10:16 pm and found it unaware after going into cardiac arrest,” organizers said in a statement https://www.dakar.com/ en / News / 2020 / portuguese-Rider-paulo-goncalves-switched-away-1/165577.

“After the revival effort on the spot, the competitor was flown by helicopter to Layla Hospital, where he was saddened as inanimate.

“The whole Dakar caravan would like to extend sincere condolences to his friends and family.”

Goncalves was the first competitor to die in the endurance event since Polish motorcycle rider Michal Hernik in Argentina in 2015.

The Portuguese finished in the top 10 at the Dakar Rally four times and was racing in 2015 to Spaniard Marc Coma, who is racing this year as co-driver to double Formula One champion Fernando Alonso.

Goncalves suffered mechanical problems Friday, having to change his bike engine to stay in the race, and dropped to 46th overall after the sixth stage.

“The goal now is to do the most, because the end result … there is no way to get a good result. Instead, I will try to do good stages every day possible and that is what I’m looking, ”Goncalves said then.

The experienced Portuguese had competed in Dakar on three continents, from his African origin to South America and this year’s debut in the Middle East.

The 2013 World Cross Country Championships were representative of the Indian Hero Motorsports team, along with his brother-in-law Joaquim Rodrigues, after five years of racing with Honda.

Goncalves crashed on the fifth stage in Peru last year. Rodrigues broke his back in a Dakar crash two years ago but returned after extensive surgery and was in 27th place after the sixth stage.

Sunday’s 546km, the longest event in the event, was won by Spaniard Joan Barreda with American Ricky Brabec extending his overall lead in the category.

Australian defending champion Toby Price finished an hour and 20 minutes after Barreda but organizers said he stopped trying to help Goncalves and his position would be reassessed.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz, a two-time Dakar winner driving a Mini buggy, took his third event of the event in the car category to extend his lead over Qatar’s Toyota champion Nasser Al-Attiyah in 10 minutes.

Mini has now won six of the seven stages. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)

