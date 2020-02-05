advertisement

LONDONR – Bahrain will join its team at next year’s Rally Dakar after sponsoring this year’s title entry of Spaniard Carlos Sainz of the Mini JCW X-Raid.

The Mumtalakat island kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund announced on Wednesday that it was setting up a joint venture with British motorsport and engineering company Prodrive to design and manufacture cars for an entrance in Dakar.

The Dakar Rally moved to Saudi Arabia this year after more than a decade in South America following a departure from Africa.

advertisement

“It has been a long-term ambition of mine and Prodrive to race in the Dakar Rally,” Prodrive chairman David Richards, a driver of the 1981 World Championship with Finland’s Ari Vatanen, said in a statement.

The new joint venture company will be known as Prodrive International.

“In partnership with Prodrive, we expand Bahrain’s important motorcycle heritage, having created the Bahrain International District to host Formula One in the Middle East for the first time in 2004,” said Mumtalakat CEO Khalid Al Rumaihi. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Toby Davis)

advertisement