More than a thousand people attended a rally in Hong Kong on Sunday to urge people and governments abroad to support the city’s pro-democracy movement and oppose China’s ruling Communist Party.

Representatives of allied activist groups from Canada, Europe and Taiwan made speeches and addressed the crowd chanting “Fight for Freedom! Stay with Hong Kong!”

The speakers also celebrated the results of Saturday’s presidential election in Taiwan that saw Tsai Ing-wen of the Progressive Democratic Party vote for a second term in a landslide.

Months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory, have pushed home for many in Taiwan, the contrast between their democratically governed island and authoritarian mainland China.

“The Taiwanese have demonstrated how peaceful it can be if we have democracy,” said rally organizer Ventus Lau.

“And we have to understand that the Taiwanese fought hard in the previous decades so that they have this power today,” Lau said. “So if we want to have democracies like them, we have to fight hard and continue our fight with the Communist Party.”

A former British colony, Hong Kong returned to China in 1997. Under “one country, two systems,” the city enjoys greater democratic rights than those on the continent, but protesters say those freedoms have been eroded. continued under Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A 20-year-old student at a rally under the surname Lee said Hong Kong citizens should have the right to choose their leader.

“The current chief executive (Carrie Lam) is not elected by all Hong Kong citizens,” Lee said. “So even though Hong Kong citizens want the chief executive to resign or do nothing, the chief executive can simply ignore our voices, and only listen to what Beijing said.”

Universal suffrage is among the five demands the protesters are defending, along with an independent investigation into alleged police brutality.

Alice Fung, The Associated Press

