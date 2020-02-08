advertisement

Rajiv made his debut in motorsport in May 2019. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – Rajiv Ruparelia may be a baby in the rallying industry, but he’s aiming for bigger things.

The CEO of the Ruparelia group joined the industry in May of last year but has already impressed in the sport.

He finished second in the National Rally Championship (NRC) and is now aiming for the African Rally Championship (NRC).

“Now, I have added another year to my training and I plan to upgrade my vehicle from VW Polo Proto to R5 as I aim to participate in the ARC,” noted Rajiv during an address at a station. local radio station.

“We are targeting South Africans and Kenyans because they dominated the event.

“Why are they the winners and not us?” I will hoist the Ugandan flag in the sky because I will not just participate but rather try to win. “

The ARC is the largest event on the continent’s rally calendar and has been held since 1981 with Singh Satwant of Zambia, the record holder having won 8 titles.

Rajiv, who is chaired by Ronnie Walia, says he was inspired by Chipa Adams when he was a child and that he always wanted to join the sport.

“Chipa (Adams) always picked me up and my sister from school and I loved the experience with him behind the wheel and me in the back,” said Rajiv.

Rajiv recently went to South Africa for training, but says he didn’t get what he wanted.

“Yes, I went to South Africa to train in a fully marked academy, but I was disappointed.

“We were given two cars to drive, but one had braking problems and the other engine went out after we worked hard.” So the certificate I got from there is only for two hours. “

Rajiv, who ran for the first time in May 2019, says he learned a lot in the first year and that there is room for improvement.

“My first year was a learning process, learning to drive properly and to manage my team better.

“I represent about 40% of what I am supposed to be, so I will embrace more opportunities for improvement.”

Rajiv won two events last year, including the Kapeeka Auto Cross and the FMU Auto Cross championship at Kayunga.

