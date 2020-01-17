advertisement

Heavy rainstorms and thunderstorms drenched the bushfire-destroyed east coast of Australia on Friday, providing temporary relief to firefighters fighting some of the region’s worst flames in decades.

Heavy rain swept across Victoria, New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland – the worst hit by the bushfires, which have killed 29 people and millions of animals and destroyed more than 2,500 homes since September.

advertisement

The fire brigades have announced that the change in weather will not extinguish all sources of fire, but will significantly help containment. For the first time since December, the number of arson attacks in NSW has dropped to double digits, and since Friday, 85 fires have been burning in the state, the Australian reported.

It has rained on most fireplaces in the past 24 hours. That are great news! We keep our fingers crossed that this will continue in the coming days.

This morning, 82 fires are still burning in New South Wales, over 30 of which have not yet been contained. # NSWRFS #NSWFires pic.twitter.com/Zn6Id3TX85

– NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 16, 2020

“In parts of the north of New South Wales, the rain was enough to put out the minor fires that had been burning for months. This is a great asset to the rural fire department,” NSW RFS spokeswoman Angela Burford told the news agency.

The NSW fire department said on Twitter that it hoped the rain and thunderstorms would continue in the next few days, as predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology in the state that had been hit by drought for three years.

According to the Country Fire Authority, 17 fires were still burning in Victoria on Friday morning. The wet weather had “minimal impact on fire activity suppression” in the east and northeast regions of the state, the Guardian reported.

Despite the hope that the wet weather has attracted firefighters and farmers, meteorologists warned that the sudden change in weather could result in flash floods and trees, while lightning could cause new fires.

Evacuation warnings were issued to residents near Mount Buffalo on Friday afternoon because strong winds were expected to trigger increased fire activity.

“We expect uneasy weather for the next four or five days,” Jake Phillips of the Bureau of Meteorology told The Australian.

Phillips added that the rain should slow down the rate of spread of the bushfires, although it may not put them out.

On Thursday and Friday, NSW recorded up to 4 inches of rainfall, while Buladelah and Boonanghi fell 4.4 inches and 5 inches of precipitation over the same period, the Guardian reported.

A number of firefighters working across New South Wales are helping here. Although this rain does not put out all fires, it will certainly make a big contribution to containment. This image was taken at the Good Good Fire near Cooma. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/fxV9u2hN6K

– NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 16, 2020

The heavy downpours helped purify the smoky air in Australia, but Sydney, Canberra, and Melbourne stayed in the 100 most polluted cities in the world on Friday, according to AirVisual’s pollution ranking for major global cities.

The weather change came as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison prepared to complete the AU 2 billion ($ 1.37 billion) plan to replenish the wildfire, affected by the devastating flames.

Morrison held a round table fire in Canberra on Thursday and Friday to outline the next stage of the federal government’s response to those affected, including small businesses and tourism companies.

“We will soon move on to the next phase, which is about local-led recovery and the response plans that are being developed on the ground, and we will work with you and them in these locations,” he said Thursday.

“The National Bushfire Recovery Agency and Andrew Colvin, who heads it here today, have gotten up in the past week and a half and have committed $ 2 billion in funds over the next two years,” Morrison said on Friday that “this is very much.” challenging times “.

“I can already tell you that $ 300 million of the $ 500 million committed this fiscal year has already been committed.”

He said at a press conference earlier this month that the government would pay “whatever it costs” to recover from the fires. If more funds were needed, they would be made available, Morrison said.

Reuters contributed to this report.

advertisement