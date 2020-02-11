advertisement

SYDNEY – Heavy rain in eastern Australia could extinguish all remaining fires in the country’s most populous state by the end of the week, authorities said Tuesday, raising hopes that a deadly national crisis would be over.

Australia has been battling hundreds of blazes since September in an unusually prolonged season of summer fires fueled by three years of drought, which experts have attributed to climate change.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms in recent days swept the state of New South Wales (NSW), which remained at the brunt of a crisis that swept several states and territories to its peak.

The crash has already set off two of the biggest and longest-running blazes and NSW officials are hopeful that more rain forecast this week will put out the remaining 24 fires, four of which are burning “unchecked”.

“All will go well, all will be contained and we hope to reach a stage where we can call them,” the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) said in an emailed statement.

The current situation is far from the height of the crisis in early January when NSW firefighters were battling almost 150 fires that produced a 6,000-kilometer-long fireplace.

Fires across the country have destroyed nearly 12 million hectares (29.7 million hectares) of dry bushland, killing 33 people and about 1 billion native animals since September. The fires destroyed thousands of homes and caused mass evacuations of locals and tourists under the red skies as apocalyptic during Australia’s peak summer vacation period.

Hawkesbury City Mayor Barry Calvert said stopping Mount Gospers’ massive fire this week was a great relief.

“We have been living with this fire for four months,” he told Reuters by phone. “We could never cool down. For several weeks, we all had our bags packed ready to be evacuated as the fire would move quickly in different directions depending on the wind.”

“The smoke would also drop you down, we were desperate for some fresh air.”

WELCOME TO WELCOME

The welcome rain has come as something of a surprise. The Bureau of Meteorology in January said that enough rains to extinguish fires were not likely until at least March.

In neighboring Victoria, firefighters were fighting about 20 blazes Tuesday – down from a peak of 60. Heavy rain was also forecast in Victoria for days to come, though officials expect it to wet rather than extinguish much of it. fires.

“The total low rainfall will not ignite fires, they will allow them to be controlled by firefighters in the near future,” Victorian State Response Comptroller Tim Wiebusch told reporters in Melbourne.

In Queensland, which also received heavy rainfall, only one fire remains lit, with nine fires burning in southern Australia.

However, the rainfall has proven to be a double-edged sword. Nearly 60,000 families across NSW were left without electricity on Tuesday as flood floods bought power lines and trees. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Jane Wardell)

