In the next few days, cool weather and possible precipitation can be expected in Southern California. On Friday it is mostly cloudy and on the long weekend it is cloudy.

National Weather Service forecasters said that Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Gabriel and Pomona will have high temperatures on Friday in the mid-1960s and lows will approach the low 40s. The high temperatures are expected to return to the low to mid 70s in the region as of Sunday.

Kathryn Barger, director of the Los Angeles district, reminded drivers driving north of the Los Angeles district of having a plan for the fall of snow. No highway closures were planned as of Thursday evening, but the California Highway Patrol reported that snow was already in Grapevine on Thursday afternoon.

All drivers drove on I-5 through North LA County: Please have a map on site if there is snow! @CHPFortTejon doesn’t necessarily have to close the highway, but it’s always a good idea to consider alternative routes. (1/2) https://t.co/IDEufwaink

– Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@ kathrynbarger) January 17, 2020

Similar to the neighboring county, areas in Orange County such as Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Anaheim and Fullerton are expected to shower on Thursday evening and shower on Friday morning. Weather officials said the rain should stop by Friday evening.

It is predicted that the high temperatures in Orange County will remain below 70 degrees until Saturday and will be partly cloudy throughout the weekend.

The NWS said up to a quarter of an inch of rain could fall on Temecula, Lake Elsinore and Beaumont in Riverside County, and up to a tenth of an inch of rain could drizzle on Riverside and Hemet. It is predicted that partly cloudy weather will cover the county over the weekend into the next week with average lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s to mid-70s.

In addition to rain throughout the county, NWS said snow in the mountains in the county of San Bernardino is likely to fall.

A quarter of an inch of rain was predicted to fall in Ontario and San Bernardniom, and a tenth of an inch in Big Bear.

The latest precipitation forecast. A well-defined front is currently moving to the counties of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. Unfortunately, models still show a slowdown when they move east. pic.twitter.com/9f59BejB2X

– NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego), January 16, 2020

The NWS said that one to two inches of snow is expected in Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Running Springs, Wrightwood, and Big Bear City and Lake, with only 5000 feet of snowfall. Temperatures in the mountains are expected to drop to 22 degrees above 6000 feet and be between 40 and 50 degrees.

For San Bernardino, Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario, lows in the high 30s to low 40s and highs in the mid 60s to low 70s were forecast during the weekend.

As soon as the rain subsides, the NWS predicted that Southern California would experience a cool, slightly windy three-day weekend.

