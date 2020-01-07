advertisement

January 7, 2020 Cynthia Shahan

There has been so much news from Tesla lately. And some Musk dance with it.

advertisement

At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW !! pic.twitter.com/1yrPyzJQGZ

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2020

This is something you can’t see: Elon Musk dancing at the launch of the Teslas made in China in Shanghai pic.twitter.com/YF7Y0zgObQ

– Jessica Howard-Johnston (@jessicahojo) January 7, 2020

Yet there is even more big news, especially with regard to the Model Y and whether it is suitable for you and your family or job. It seems that many think so. The Model Y is the next technologically brilliant, useful vehicle that Tesla takes into production for the masses to adopt something, something between the Tesla Model X and Tesla Model 3. It’s like a mild but active middle child that needs little attention because it jumps in the stream of things. The Cybertruck is now the youngest and has quickly stolen the spotlight, but do not underestimate or forget the Model Y.

Fortunately we get more and more views of the Model Y in the real world, such as the recent pictures above of our own Kyle Field in Oxnard, California. Below is another video glimpse of the Y, perhaps useful for those who are thinking about a future in Model Y. Although there are raindrops on the Model Y, the video offers a clear, clear picture of the prototype of the Model Y Performance. This location is from San Luis Obispo, California.

A driver with a camera noticed the sublime when he passed a parking space. (I think I’ll go back a second time.) The rain adds a beautiful, natural, artistic touch, with the high-definition video that captures the white glow and flowing curves so well. The black and silver accents of the 100% electric SUV make it look so beautiful.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NWuSkpk0xXU (/ embed)

The coming year promises to be a good year. Vehicles with more emissions without emissions help everyone’s air quality and protect our health. Elon Musk said that Model Y would come in the summer of 2020, but it seems that things with Tesla are getting faster every day. Perhaps it will come sooner than that – a limited production should start in this quarter (Q1 2020), according to information that some in our team have collected.

If the main advantage of the Model Y (above Model 3) is that you can drive a little higher from the ground, then look at a height comparison between a Model 3 and a Model Y that charge side by side. Thanks to C @ 559FresnoState for these spy shots (hat tip to Iqtidar Ali).

I saw the same in Kettleman today around 5 p.m. I was parked next to it at the Supercharger. pic.twitter.com/6jxbCo30cP

– C (@ 559 FresnoState) December 26, 2019

You seem to be right on both parts. As the first Y I’ve seen, you can see the height difference. They were two people in the vehicle and I didn’t want to bother them by taking some pictures. These were the four that I took. pic.twitter.com/VSHInLs9KO

– C (@ 559 FresnoState) December 26, 2019

And a hat tip is again due to Iqtidar Ali at X Auto, who pointed out that some enthusiastic Tesla enthusiasts noticed two different Model Y prototypes with different hatch openings.

There are two types of prototypes of Model Y: straight or curved trunk edge. Which will be used for mass production? pic.twitter.com/ksztIHlmsW

– Tesla_performance_3 (@ teslaP3D) December 23, 2019

Ali suggests that one of the trunks is more inclined and offers a wider opening of the trunk. Ali believes this is a draft decision that was made late in the prototype phase.

Ali continues: “The other stunning white model Y prototype recently seen in San Luis Obispo, CA also has the new trunk design, it looks like this change has also affected the rear fender from where it is formed and also the rear bumper design “

If you haven’t noticed, the white Model Y on the photo above is also higher in the video and that of Kyle Field is photographed in Oxnard. It is traveling around.

Featured image by Kyle Field | CleanTechnica

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Cynthia Shahan Cynthia Shahan started writing by doing research as a socio-cultural and sometimes medical anthropological thinker. She studied and practiced both Waldorf education and Montessori education. Eventually a biological farmer, AP recognized and mother of four unconditionally loving minds, teachers and environmentally conscious beings born with spiritual insights and ethics outside of this world. (She could make more progress this way, led by her children.)









advertisement