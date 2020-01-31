advertisement

It’s going to be a wet day and night in Whistler, with an intense low-pressure system set to rain heavily on Friday and Saturday nights.

The system asked Environment Canada to issue a rain warning for an area covering Metro Vancouver and Whistler. This warning was updated early in the morning.

“The warm front associated with this system moved through the area last night and brought heavy rain at times,” it says.

The agency forecasts Whistler rainfall in the range of 60 millimeters.

The Weather Network predicts 25 to 30 mm of rain this afternoon and another 35 to 45 mm overnight.

The temperature is forecast to rise to 5 ° C and remain above zero all night.

Meteorologist David Jones said that Whistler Blackcomb can expect strong winds of up to 150 km / h even in high mountains.

“The moment you descend, the terrain slows the wind down considerably,” Jones said, adding that the winds in the village should be negligible.

Whistler Blakcomb received 18 centimeters of snow in Pig Alley overnight and predicted between 25 and 35 cm of snow a day at 11:30 a.m.

But Jones said that such predictions are difficult given the conditions that will be mild.

“The freezing level will be around 2,000 meters,” he said. “That means the snow line is about 1,800 meters … the warmest point of the day.”

Jones added that the weekend forecast could pose problems for skiers and boarders as falling temperatures could result in “bulletproof” conditions.

Temperatures will “go down” by Saturday and will reach -15 ° C by midnight on Saturday, he said.

“If we don’t have a few good storms, we will have a really tough shift that will be an avalanche problem for the rest of the season,” said Jones, making it clear that avalanches are not his area of ​​expertise.

Meanwhile, the village of Pemberton in Pemberton is preparing for possible flood events related to the storm.

“A sandbag station has been set up in the town hall, 7400 Prospect St. residents are asked to bring their own shovels,” wrote the VOP team in a Facebook post.

“Please continue to check the Village Facebook page and website for updates.”

David Jones, who recently retired from Environment Canada, produces a rapid “weather story” every day of the week that deals with the conditions of Whistler Blackcomb.

You can view Jones’ forecast for today here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=hH_HILp8NfU.

