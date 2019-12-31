advertisement

Peyton Dodd takes one of the first runs down the hill to Kawkawa Lake in Hope on Friday, December 27, 2019, after the area’s first significant rainfall. (Jessica Peters / Hope Standard)

Rain, snow set B.C. for the slippery, slippery start to 2020

Warnings cover most of the province on New Year’s Eve

advertisement

Rain warnings, snowfall and even freezing rain cover many parts of B.C. as the province prepares to welcome 2020 in bad weather.

Environment Canada is calling for as much as 60 millimeters of rain over the southern inland coast, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, while as much as 100 millimeters is projected along the west coast of Vancouver Island and the central coast of the continent.

The weather office says floods localized in low-lying areas and bathing in rivers, streams and streams are possible.

Snowfall warnings have been posted in many areas east of Fraser Canyon on the Alberta border, with accumulations of 25 to 40 centimeters expected to cover mountain passes before the system runs out on Wednesday.

Environment in Canada says travel is not recommended, especially while crossing Kootenay, until conditions ease.

Heavy snow is continuing today # inland as we close 2019. ❄️

How much snow fell in your area? See the attached image for tips on how to measure snow. Tweet using the hashtag #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/eqJn4XVMJm

– ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) December 31, 2019

And in B.C. northeast, forecasters are calling for freezing rain all day in the Fort Nelson region, potentially making the trip treacherous.

Canada Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement